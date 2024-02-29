Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,748 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHG. StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

