Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $13.10. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 4,475,223 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHLS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 291,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,241,000 after purchasing an additional 225,464 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

