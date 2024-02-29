Shockwave Medical (SWAV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV):

2/16/2024 – Shockwave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Shockwave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Shockwave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $286.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Shockwave Medical was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.25. 67,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,727. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.40.

Get Shockwave Medical Inc alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,695 shares of company stock worth $28,002,380. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 751.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 101,557 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,847,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.