Short Interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW) Rises By 137.6%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 137.6% from the January 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AERWINS Technologies stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,251,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

AERWINS Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AWINW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. AERWINS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures drones and other technology in the air infrastructure and air mobility space. The company is based in Tokyo, Japan.

