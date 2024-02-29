Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Declines By 46.0%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmmPower Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:AMMPF opened at 0.02 on Thursday. AmmPower has a 1-year low of 0.02 and a 1-year high of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.06.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

