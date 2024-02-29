Short Interest in Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Decreases By 91.8%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the January 31st total of 3,276,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Assura Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARSSF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Assura has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

