Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Increases By 300.0%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

bleuacacia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLEU opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.31 million, a P/E ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. bleuacacia has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.