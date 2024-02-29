Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Drops By 43.9%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

BJDX stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.