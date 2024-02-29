Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Drops By 72.3%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the January 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BPYPO opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.

Brookfield Property Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

