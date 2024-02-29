Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Drops By 98.9%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 48,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,026. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About Cannabis Sativa
