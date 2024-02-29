Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Drops By 98.9%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 48,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,026. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

