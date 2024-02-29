Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Decreases By 89.9%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the January 31st total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance
Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.65. 1,088,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.86.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
