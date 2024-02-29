Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Decreases By 89.9%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the January 31st total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.65. 1,088,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.