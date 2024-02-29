Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Expands By 1,320.0%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 1,320.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.63%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

