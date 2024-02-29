Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Declines By 51.6%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

Lenovo Group stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,302. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $28.79.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

