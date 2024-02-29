Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Drops By 57.6%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

SQFTP traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. 182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

Presidio Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.73%.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

