Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Decreases By 50.0%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METCL opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

