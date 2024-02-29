Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Rises By 311.9%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 311.9% from the January 31st total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sharps Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Sharps Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Sharps Technology has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharps Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Technology in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sharps Technology in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

