Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Increases By 216.7%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Société BIC Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BICEY stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 5,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, gel ink pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, digital slates, and smart pens; art and craft kits; permanent and temporary tattoo markers; and pen and pencil refills.

