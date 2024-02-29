Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Increases By 216.7%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Société BIC Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of BICEY stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 5,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $37.63.
Société BIC Company Profile
