Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Grows By 1,800.0%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SoundHound AI Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of SOUNW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 175,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,738. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $3.70.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
