Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Russo now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ STRL opened at $106.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $113.08.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,954,000 after purchasing an additional 538,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,215,000 after purchasing an additional 156,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.