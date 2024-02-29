Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Silgan has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Silgan has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $54.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Silgan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silgan by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Silgan by 1,925.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1,315.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after buying an additional 412,250 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.