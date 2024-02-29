Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SILK. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

SILK opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

