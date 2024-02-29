Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SSIC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,443. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. Silver Spike Investment has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

Silver Spike Investment Increases Dividend

About Silver Spike Investment

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Silver Spike Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

