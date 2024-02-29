Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGFree Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $149.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $153.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

