SingularityNET Hits One Day Trading Volume of $326.08 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $713.36 million and $326.08 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:



SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,439,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,439,267.0632157 with 1,256,596,782.6824672 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.7092774 USD and is up 5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $375,911,337.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

