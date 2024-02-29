SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Position Cut by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SiTime worth $17,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SiTime by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $499,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

View Our Latest Report on SiTime

SiTime Stock Up 0.5 %

SITM traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 26,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.74. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $142.88.

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.