SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Position Decreased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 219.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SLM by 194.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in SLM by 51.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,742. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

