SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, March 1st.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

