Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNOW. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.18.

Snowflake Trading Down 19.0 %

SNOW stock traded down $43.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,703,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,464. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.95.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

