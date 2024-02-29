Soros Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,053,000 after purchasing an additional 185,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,458,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,633,000 after buying an additional 100,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,267,000 after acquiring an additional 212,661 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,845. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.63.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

