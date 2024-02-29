Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 843,404 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 36,872 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,682 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,924,246.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,824,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,254,736.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,924,246.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,824,107 shares in the company, valued at $109,254,736.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,737 shares of company stock worth $15,547,908. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE SQSP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

