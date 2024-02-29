Soros Fund Management LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,758 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WK

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.