Soros Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 334.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 867,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

