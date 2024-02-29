Soros Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Soros Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Transphorm were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Transphorm by 14.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 206,965 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TGAN remained flat at $4.82 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.60. Transphorm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

