Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d rating to a c- rating. Approximately 4,296,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,331 shares.The stock last traded at $15.04 and had previously closed at $14.96.

SHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Sotera Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

