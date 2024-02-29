Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d rating to a c- rating. Approximately 4,296,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,331 shares.The stock last traded at $15.04 and had previously closed at $14.96.
SHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health
Sotera Health Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42.
Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Sotera Health Company Profile
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sotera Health
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Wendy’s Walks Back Surge Pricing Talk After Social Media Grilling
Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.