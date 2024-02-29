SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SoundThinking by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoundThinking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SoundThinking by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 71,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

