Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 562.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,609 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.6 %

SCCO opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.