Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

SFST opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $262.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 99,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

