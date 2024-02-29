Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Raised to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.78.

NYSE SWN opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

