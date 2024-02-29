Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 53.90 Per Share

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Spectris Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,496 ($44.34) on Thursday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,917 ($37.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,640.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,429.19. The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,796.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

