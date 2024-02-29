SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

SWTX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.83.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

