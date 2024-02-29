Squarespace’s (SQSP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities raised Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $33.43 on Thursday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23.

In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,120.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $1,285,577.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,936,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,398,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,737 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

