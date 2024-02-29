SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Short Interest Up 140.4% in February

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 140.4% from the January 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of SRM Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SRM Entertainment Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 80,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,152. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. SRM Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

SRM Entertainment Company Profile

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

