SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered SSR Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.63.

SSRM opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $870.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

