St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 955 ($12.11) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 850 ($10.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,276.43 ($16.19).

LON STJ traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 502.40 ($6.37). The company had a trading volume of 3,534,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 646.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 713.18. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 410.40 ($5.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,301.50 ($16.51).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

