Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 850.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,889,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 85.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

