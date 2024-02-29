Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

