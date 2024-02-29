Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Posts Earnings Results

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Star had a negative net margin of 159.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter.

Shares of STHO stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Star has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star by 53.5% in the third quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 353,078 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Star by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Star during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Star by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 46,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in Star by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 326,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

