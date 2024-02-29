Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,020 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,127,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,154.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 58,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 55,443 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 116,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 57,851 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
