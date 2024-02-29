Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,020 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,127,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,154.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 58,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 55,443 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 116,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 57,851 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.