State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of State Street worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:STT opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

