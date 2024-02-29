Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

STEM opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Stem has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $425.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $64,563.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,500.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $64,563.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,500.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,715 shares of company stock valued at $368,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

